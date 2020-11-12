Home

Arnold Yvonne 'Shirley' Sadly passed away on
29th October 2020 at home
with her loving family, after
battling terminal cancer.
A private funeral service will take
place on 23rd November at 2pm
at Kettering Crematorium.
Love from her beloved husband
and her loving children & family.
Family flowers only. Donations in support of Cancer Research &
Marie Curie can be made at
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shirley-arnold1
www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shirley-arnold2
Published in Northamptonshire Telegraph on Nov. 12, 2020
