Al Pichette
1968 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 at the age of 51 after a year long courageous battle with cancer at Matthews House Hospice in Alliston with his wife by his side. Al was born September 27, 1968 and raised in North Bay, Ontario. Al is survived by his beloved wife, LeeAnne (nee Brodrecht), parents Ira and Gloria, children Brittany and Jennifer Pichette and Hailey Brodrecht, granddaughter Hailey Pichette, brother Parry (Jennifer) Pichette, Kevin (Angela) Brodrecht, Richard (Kelly) Brodrecht and Trevor (Kim) Castiglione. He will be lovingly remembered by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Life gathering that the family has planned on August 8, 2020 at their home, 180148 Grey Road 9, Dundalk, Ontario at 1-4 p.m. Trucks and motorcycles welcome. Social distancing measures apply. Please continue to monitor any government and health unit updates for any changes. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Matthews House Hospice, Alliston, Ontario. Online condolences may be placed at www.mcmillanandjackfuneralhome.com

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Celebration of Life
01:00 - 04:00 PM
