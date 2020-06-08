Alice May STONEMAN
Of Sundridge, peacefully at Extendicare Mapleview in Sault Ste. Marie on Thursday June 4, 2020. Mrs. Alice Stoneman, beloved wife of the late Herbert Stoneman, was in her 91st year. Loving mother of Monty Stoneman (Melva), Alfred Stoneman (Brenda), Pam (Stoneman) Sword (Duncan) and Victor Stoneman. Proud grandmother of Tammy, Brian, Karen, Savanna, Miranda, Alicia, Andrew, Devin, Dana and many great grandchildren. Alice is predeceased by her parents Roland and Alice Parks and her brothers: Roland, Henry, Girning, Alfred and Victor. Alice was a nurse for many years, a wonderful friend and support to people in the area. She was avidly involved with the Legion, her seniors groups, The Happy Gang, both Grace Anglican Church and ladies groups. She took great joy in sharing her skills and teaching clogging, line dancing, carpet bowling. Always happy to be on the go, she was a very social, active person and will be missed by many. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation adhering to the Provincial guideline of 10 people or less, in multiple sessions for the family and Alice's friends will be held at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge on Saturday June 13, 2020. Visitors must contact Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel (705-384-5802) to schedule a time to visit. A private family service will be conducted in the chapel with interment later in the Strong Cemetery. The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to all staff at Mapleview - Extendicare for their "exemplary" commitment to professionalism and compassion while caring for Mom throughout her stay. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations would be graciously accepted to the Alzheimer's Society or the Heart and Stroke Foundation and sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Jun. 8, 2020.
