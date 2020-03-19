Home

Anne Donkersgoed of Emsdale, ON, passed away suddenly on March 10, 2020 at St. Micheal's Hospital in Toronto with her family by her side. Anne was born July 30, 1939 to Pieter and Augusta Van Ham of the Netherlands. Anne is predeceased by her parents and husband, James Upton. She is survived by her sister Pauline DeJonge of Woodstock, and all her nieces and nephews. Lovingly missed by her children Jeanne (John) Pelletier, Gary (Ronita) Van Donkersgoed, Kathleen Upton- Van Ham (Ron Massey) and James (Lita) Van Donkersgoed. Lovingly remembered by her grandchildren Tracy (Scott), Trevor (Mary Jane), David (Chantel), Matthew (Vivian), Megan, Corey, Nathan (Samantha) and Gideon (Navi). Forever remembered by her great grandchildren Alex, Annabelle, Reed, Emma, Elijah, Samuel, Lydia, and Colt. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, July 19, 2020, her favourite time of year. Details to be posted at a later date. Donations to your local foodbank in lieu of flowers would touch her heart.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Mar. 19, 2020
