|
|
Peacefully, with her loving family by her side, at Eastholme in Powassan on Saturday, April 4, 2020 in her 90th year. Barb O'Rourke (nee Taylor), beloved wife of the late Larry O'Rourke. Dear mother of Nancy O'Rourke, Patty O'Rourke, Jim O'Rourke (Susan) and John O'Rourke (Judy). Proud grandmother of Sarah, Jennifer, Erin, Nicholas, Brianne (Mike), Noah (Emily), Jordan (Taylor) and great-grandmother of Carter. Cherished sister of Alice, Ted (Joan) and late Richard. Fondly remembered by Brian Ridley and Bette Kitchen, her nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Barb spent her life, even after retirement, as a nurse. Her main goal in life was to help others locally and globally. She will be remembered for her compassion, kindness and the love she shared. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a private family service will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Trout Creek and a public memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to the Alzheimers Society or the MS Society would be sincerely appreciated by the family. The O'Rourke family is grateful for the love and compassion from all the wonderful people at Eastholme who cared for Barb in her last few years. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Apr. 7, 2020