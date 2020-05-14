Carol Fraser was Born in Huntsville to parents John and Vera Rand (nee Barrenger). Carol was raised in Fern Glenn with 7 brothers and sisters. In 1962 she married the love of her life Jim Fraser who predeceased Carol on September 13, 1997. Carol had 4 Children Lorri, Bill, Jamie, Chris (Emily) and too many children taken in to mention (you know who you are). She was so proud of all her wonderful grandchildren, Steven, Wendy, Brandi (Jason), Sabrina (Doug), Julie (Chad), Lindy (Matt), Ashley, Jessica (Michael), Jim (Cassidy), Tanisha, Brandon, Kelly and her beautiful great-granddaughter Lexi. Carol made sure that everyone knew they were welcome in her home and no one left her table hungry, her house was a safe place for all. Carol touched so many of our lives by taking the time to sit and listen, enjoy a hot meal or hear her funny sayings like - "hold on to her newt we're headed for the rhubarb". She will be missed everyday by all of us. The visitation was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Billingsley Funeral Home. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to you local food bank or animal shelter. Messages of condolence can be left at www.billingsleyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on May 14, 2020.