1/1
Betty Letitia (MacPherson) SCHMIDT
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
(nee MacPherson) of Sundridge Peacefully at Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Betty Schmidt, beloved wife of the late Clair Schmidt (predeceased 2013), was in her 85th year. Dear mother of Mike Schmidt (Nancy), Sue MacIntosh (Eldy), Andy Schmidt (Glenda), Cindy Leggett (Tim), Darcy Schmidt (Rhonda) and predeceased by Baby Girl Schmidt. Loving grandmother of Amanda, late Stephen (predeceased 2018) (Lise), Alyssa (Carson), Andrea (Cory), Carissa (Josh), Miranda (Cody), Brennen (Jessica), Keitney (Ken), Ashton (Brandon), Jordan (Justine), Dustin, Hunter, Tyeson. Great-nannie to Ethan, Raya, Ryker, Copelan, Brooke, Serenity, Keith, Harley, Kenny, Joey, Nannie Great to Carter and Dallas. Betty will be fondly remembered by her sister; Myrna Schneider (Elgin), brothers; Don, Jim (Debbie) and Pete MacPherson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family received visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11 to 12:30 p.m. A private family service followed with Reverend Sandra Jenkinson officiating. Interment at the Strong Cemetery in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to Zion United Church, Sundridge would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario attendance numbers were restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks are mandatory. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Nov. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved