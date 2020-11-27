(nee MacPherson) of Sundridge Peacefully at Muskoka Traditions in Huntsville Wednesday, November 25, 2020. Betty Schmidt, beloved wife of the late Clair Schmidt (predeceased 2013), was in her 85th year. Dear mother of Mike Schmidt (Nancy), Sue MacIntosh (Eldy), Andy Schmidt (Glenda), Cindy Leggett (Tim), Darcy Schmidt (Rhonda) and predeceased by Baby Girl Schmidt. Loving grandmother of Amanda, late Stephen (predeceased 2018) (Lise), Alyssa (Carson), Andrea (Cory), Carissa (Josh), Miranda (Cody), Brennen (Jessica), Keitney (Ken), Ashton (Brandon), Jordan (Justine), Dustin, Hunter, Tyeson. Great-nannie to Ethan, Raya, Ryker, Copelan, Brooke, Serenity, Keith, Harley, Kenny, Joey, Nannie Great to Carter and Dallas. Betty will be fondly remembered by her sister; Myrna Schneider (Elgin), brothers; Don, Jim (Debbie) and Pete MacPherson, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family received visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge on Saturday, November 28, 2020 from 11 to 12:30 p.m. A private family service followed with Reverend Sandra Jenkinson officiating. Interment at the Strong Cemetery in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to Zion United Church, Sundridge would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario attendance numbers were restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks are mandatory. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com