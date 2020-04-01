Home

McCleister Funeral Home
495 Park Road North
Brantford, ON N3R 7K8
(519) 758-1553
Bill Edmondson


1934 - 2020
Bill Edmondson Obituary
Peacefully, following a brief illness, Bill Edmondson, husband of Margaret, father of Sue Edmondson (Ian), Kathy Turkiewicz (Ron) and Nan Zecha. Adored Grandpa of Skylar, Hunter, Angelika and Sebastian. Bill's happiest times were spent at the family cottage on Eagle Lake, South River where he upturned sailboats, astonished all with his natural golf swing, built amazing rafts, campfires and pancakes, brought up the rear on trail rides at Stewart Coughlin's Riding Ranch and took us on joyful jaunts to June's and Swiss Country House. Bill's family thanks the community for your friendship for 62 years. The tradition lives on.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Apr. 1, 2020
