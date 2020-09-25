1/1
Brenda Marie BARTLEY
1950-06-24 - 2020-09-22
Of Sundridge. Peacefully at the North Bay Regional Health Centre on Tuesday September 22, 2020 at the age of 70. Brenda Bartley (nee Brown), beloved wife of the late Brent Bartley. Loving mother of Jeanne McQuaker (Mark Giasson), Keith McQuaker and Trevor McQuaker. Proud grandma of Jessica McQuaker, Rachel Giasson and Ashley Giasson. Fondly remembered be her dear friend Frances Green, her other relatives and friends. Arrangements for the late Brenda Bartley are being handled privately with the family and have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge. If desired memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Sep. 25, 2020.
