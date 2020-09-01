1/1
Broadhead God has called his daughter Ruth home. Ruth Margar Rutledge
Ruth died August 27, 2020 in her sleep at Eastholme Home for the Aged in Powassan. Ruth was in her 98th year. She had resided in Hamilton, Oakville, Trout Creek, Sundridge and South River at various times in her life. She is predeceased by her husband Joseph Harold Rutledge her daughter Margaret Eileen Rodda, her son Harold Mark Rutledge, and two of her own siblings. Ruth is survived by her children: Barbara (Hamilton), Elizabeth (Betty) (Powassan), Marie (Cambridge), Timothy (Tim) (Trout Creek), Thomas (Tom) and his wife Edie (Sundridge) and her sister Yvonne (Seik) (Hamilton). She has 23 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren and 7 great-great-grandchildren, plus innumerable nieces, nephews, cousins. There will be no Funeral, no Celebration of Life, just a very private gathering as requested by Ruth. Donations in place of flowers to The Sundridge Food Bank, at Box 355, Sundridge, ON., P0A 1Z0 Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street, Sundridge. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Sep. 1, 2020.
