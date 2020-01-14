|
|
Peacefully at Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged on Tuesday January 7, 2020 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of Clare. Loving mother of Stephen Penrose (Annabelle) and Brian Penrose (Judith). Cherished grandmother of Michaela (Ari) Aronsons, Kristine Cole (Richard), Michael Penrose (Stephanie), Matthew Penrose, Katherine Torrens (Jeff). Fondly remembered by her great-grandchildren Henry, Clare, Ezra, Arlo, Jackson and Gigi. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Torrance Funeral Home (89 Bowes St. Parry Sound). A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring. If desired, donations to Belvedere Heights Home for the Aged - Residence would be appreciated by the family. To send an online condolence please visit www.torrancefuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Jan. 14, 2020