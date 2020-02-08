|
|
Peacefully, Jewel joined the angels, surrounded by her loving family at Eastholme in Powassan, on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Jewel Langlois (nee Hewitt), beloved wife of Al Langlois was in her 88th year. Loving mother of the late Deborah Zrobin, Melody O'Brien (Dave), Mike Zrobin (Ruth), the late Duane Langlois, Julie McFadyen (Greg), Kathy Langlois and Gail Ows (Billy). Proud grandma, Grammie and Gram-Gram of Shawn, Shannon, Shane, Marcy, Brandy, Samantha, Danielle, Noelle, Michelle, Karah, Russell, Olivia, Abby and 16 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Joyce Copeland. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, cousins, and many other relatives and friends. Family received visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 2 - 4 and 7 - 9 p.m. Parish Prayers took place in the chapel at 4:00 p.m. A Catholic Liturgy to celebrate Jewel's life was conducted in the chapel on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Eric Mason officiating. Spring interment at the Burk's Falls Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to Eastholme Family Resident Council or Parkinson Canada would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Jewel's family would like to extend a special thank you to all the kind staff and caregivers at Eastholme for their compassion and love as they accompanied Jewel on her journey home. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Feb. 8, 2020