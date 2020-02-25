|
Passed peacefully at Hospice Huntsville on February 7, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Robert Burns and Ethel May McIntosh (nee Lounsbury), sister Norma Tuttle (Gord), wife Genevieve 'Jenny' (nee Hunter) and Hilda (nee Mitchell), and daughter Norma Jean McInnes (Sean). Survived by sister Jean Jefferson (Mike). Estranged husband to Thiressa Tavares, Sharon Marentette (nee Johnson). Lovingly remembered by his children Robert (Jean), Charlie (Kim), Lynn, Ethel Marshall (Jack), Roy (Theresa), John (Moria), Pam Kenel (Mario), Bruce (Fermina), Stewart (Judith), Deborah, Doug, 27 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Born in Fruitland, ON and resided in Emsdale, Sprucedale, ON and Belize, CA. Earning his pilot licence at 13; enlisted with RCAF and loved to fly J-3 Cubs. A flying instructor for over 50 years and a published author. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel in Burk's Falls, ON and he will be interred in the Emmanuel United Church Cemetery in Emsdale, ON. Roy requested there be no visitation nor funeral. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Memorial donations to Huntsville Hospice would be appreciated by the family. (www.hospicehuntsville.com)
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Feb. 25, 2020