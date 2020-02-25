Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles McIntosh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles "Roy" McIntosh


1925 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles "Roy" McIntosh Obituary
Passed peacefully at Hospice Huntsville on February 7, 2020. Predeceased by his parents Robert Burns and Ethel May McIntosh (nee Lounsbury), sister Norma Tuttle (Gord), wife Genevieve 'Jenny' (nee Hunter) and Hilda (nee Mitchell), and daughter Norma Jean McInnes (Sean). Survived by sister Jean Jefferson (Mike). Estranged husband to Thiressa Tavares, Sharon Marentette (nee Johnson). Lovingly remembered by his children Robert (Jean), Charlie (Kim), Lynn, Ethel Marshall (Jack), Roy (Theresa), John (Moria), Pam Kenel (Mario), Bruce (Fermina), Stewart (Judith), Deborah, Doug, 27 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Born in Fruitland, ON and resided in Emsdale, Sprucedale, ON and Belize, CA. Earning his pilot licence at 13; enlisted with RCAF and loved to fly J-3 Cubs. A flying instructor for over 50 years and a published author. Private arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel in Burk's Falls, ON and he will be interred in the Emmanuel United Church Cemetery in Emsdale, ON. Roy requested there be no visitation nor funeral. A celebration of life will be conducted at a later date. Memorial donations to Huntsville Hospice would be appreciated by the family. (www.hospicehuntsville.com)
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Feb. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -