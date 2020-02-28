|
Peacefully into the presence of the Lord, with his family by his side at the Algonquin Grace Hospice on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. Clarke Kennedy beloved husband of the late Gwen Kennedy was in his 90th year. Dear father of Gloria Johnston (Ron), Betty Moore (Neil), Donna Kiffiak (Les), Colin Kennedy (Kathy) and the late Diane Irwin (Paul). Cherished grandfather to 25 grandchildren and 40 great-grandchildren. Clarke will be fondly remembered by all of his family, friends, his church, OPP family and community. The family received visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls on Thursday, February 27, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. and on Friday, February 28, 2020 from 12:30 p.m. until time of service. A service to celebrate the life of the late Clarke Kennedy was conducted in the chapel commencing at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 with Steve Ramsay officiating. Spring interment in Burk's Falls Cemetery. If desired, donations to Algonquin Grace Hospice or The Gideon's would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Feb. 28, 2020