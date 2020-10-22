1/1
Passed away peacefully at the South Muskoka memorial hospital on October 15, 2020. Much loved father of Carrie Perras (Marc) of Astorville and Tom Guthrie of Bracebridge. Dear grandfather of Gavin and Cohen Guthrie both of Bracebridge. Sadly missed by his sister Melony Guthrie. He is predeceased by his wife Carole, parents Alec and Rhea and by his brother Peter. Survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends. David spent most of his working years as a Welding teacher at the Almaguin Highlands Secondary school. In his spare time, he enjoyed fishing, his pontoon boat and "wheeling and dealing" to find a great bargain. Following David's wishes cremation has taken place and his ashes will be laid to rest with his wife in Sundridge Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.muskokacremation.ca

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Oct. 22, 2020.
