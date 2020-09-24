1/1
Of Sprucedale Peacefully with his loving family by his side at the Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville on Sunday, September 20, 2020 in his 70th year. Dennis Niemi, loving father of Marja-Liisa Masiero (Dino) and Darrin Niemi (Sherry). Proud grandpa of Eden, Damiano and Kai. Cherished brother of Garry Niemi, Ray Niemi, Kenny Niemi (Marybeth), Sharon Hartwick (Ken) and brother-in-law of Harvey Mulligan. Predeceased by parents Karl and Gladys Niemi, sister Gail Mulligan and sister-in-law Gail Niemi. Dennis will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A service to celebrate the life of the late Dennis Niemi was held at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. Interment at the Sprucedale Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to Hospice Huntsville would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Sep. 24, 2020.
