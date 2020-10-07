1/1
Eero HALINEN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eero's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed peacefully at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of June Halinen. Dear father of Alanna (Greg) Frewin, and Garrick Halinen. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin Frewin, Megan Frewin and Justin Dunker and much loved brother to Elsa Armstrong. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Eino Halinen, Ellie Devos, Eila Driver and Eppa McIsaac. In his working years he was a Land Surveyor and enjoyed the membership of the South River Lions, South River Curling Club and the Ontario Land Surveryors. Following Eero's wishes cremation has taken place and his ashes will be laid to rest in Bow's Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to the South River Curling Club would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.raneyfunealchapel.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Oct. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved