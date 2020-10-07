Eero HALINEN

Passed peacefully at the Huntsville Memorial Hospital on Sunday, October 4, 2020. Beloved husband of June Halinen. Dear father of Alanna (Greg) Frewin, and Garrick Halinen. Cherished grandfather of Benjamin Frewin, Megan Frewin and Justin Dunker and much loved brother to Elsa Armstrong. He is survived by many nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by his siblings Eino Halinen, Ellie Devos, Eila Driver and Eppa McIsaac. In his working years he was a Land Surveyor and enjoyed the membership of the South River Lions, South River Curling Club and the Ontario Land Surveryors. Following Eero's wishes cremation has taken place and his ashes will be laid to rest in Bow's Cemetery. If so desired memorial donations to the South River Curling Club would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.raneyfunealchapel.ca