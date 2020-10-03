Peacefully with her family by her side on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the age of 89. Evelyn Bennison (nee Wylie), beloved wife of 72 years of Harvey Bennison of South River. Dearest mom of John (Penny), Doug (Louise), Ed (Linda), Allen (Teresa) and Pauline (Jim). Proud Gramma of 15 grandchildren and 33 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by parents Murton and Vivian Wylie, brothers Alfred, Olan, Don and sister Marjorie. Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Evelyn was devoted her whole life to her husband and children, many times giving up meals so her kids could eat. She belonged to the Horticulture Society, Sundridge Seniors, loved to curl, travel to the USA and Europe. She love gardening and always enjoyed visits from family and friends and welcomed everyone into their home. Family will receive visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of the late Evelyn Bennison will follow. Interment at the South River Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Sundridge Horticultural Society or the South River Legion would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please note: Registration is required to attend the visitation. To register please call the funeral home at 705-384-5802 or RSVP on the obituary page at www.opatovksyfuneralhome.com
Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks are mandatory. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com