1/1
Geoff SCOTT
1952-10-28 - 2020-10-24
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Geoff's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peacefully with his family at his side at the Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville on Saturday October 24, 2020. Geoff Scott, beloved husband of Dawn, was in his 68th year. Dear father of Lindsay and Adam Scott (Lindsay Boyce). Proud grandfather of Liam and Alexandria. Survived by brother Bill Scott (Bonnie) and predeceased by brother John Scott and parents Arthur and Kathleen Scott. Geoff will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Magnetawan Lions Club, Algonquin Grace Hospice or the RVH Cancer Care Program would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved