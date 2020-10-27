Peacefully with his family at his side at the Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville on Saturday October 24, 2020. Geoff Scott, beloved husband of Dawn, was in his 68th year. Dear father of Lindsay and Adam Scott (Lindsay Boyce). Proud grandfather of Liam and Alexandria. Survived by brother Bill Scott (Bonnie) and predeceased by brother John Scott and parents Arthur and Kathleen Scott. Geoff will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Magnetawan Lions Club, Algonquin Grace Hospice or the RVH Cancer Care Program would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com