George Harold Hurford

Passed away peacefully January 11, 2020 in his 102nd year, at the Hospice Prince Edward in Picton, Ontario. George was predeceased by his wife of 76 years, Evelyn, and is survived by his children Ross, William, and Carol (Turner), 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Steele Funeral Home, Moira Street Chapel, Belleville, Ontario, (1-877-256-3688). Interment and celebration of life reception to be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Hospice Prince Edward Foundation would be gratefully appreciated. Online condolences and donations, www.steelefuneralhome.ca or www.hospiceprinceedward.ca
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Feb. 4, 2020
