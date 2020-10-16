January 24, 1926 - October 11, 2020 Of Sundridge Peacefully at The Pines in Bracebridge on Sunday October 11, 2020 at the age of 94. Betty Bryson (nee Sutherland), beloved wife of the late Cecil Bryson. Loving mother of Greg Bryson (Sherry), Tom Bryson (Barb) and Susan Orviss (Norm). Proud grandmother of Chrystal (Ilya), Alexia, Cecil (Chrystal), Tim (Donna), Katie (Matthew), Shane (Tamara), Michael (Amy), Lisa (Paul) and 15 great grandchildren. Predeceased by siblings Gordon, Shirley, Bob and Elaine. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private family service to celebrate the life of the late Betty Bryson will be held at Zion United Church in Sundridge. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to Zion United Church, Canadian Cancer Society
or a charity of your choice
would be sincerely appreciated by the family.