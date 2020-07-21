1/1
Gladys STEELE
1929 - 2020
Peacefully at Muskoka Landing in Huntsville on Sunday, July 19, 2020 in her 92nd year. Gladys Steele (nee Van Meer), beloved wife of the late David Steele. Dear mother of Wayne Beavis (Bev). Proud grandmother of Joe, Tracey, Shawn and Caroline. Cherished great-grandmother of Hudson, Sophie, Brayden, Merissa and Matthew. Fondly remembered by her cousin Bonnie Schotsch and all her family and friends. A private family service will be held at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge. Interment at the Burk's Falls Cemetery. If desired, memorial donations to the Burk's Falls Cemetery would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Jul. 21, 2020.
