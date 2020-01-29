Home

Glenda Cheryl MacIntosh

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Glenda with her family at her side, on Sunday January 25th, 2020 at Eastholme for the Aged in her 70th year. She is the beloved friend of Allan Jeffery and cherished sister of Peggy (Rob) Brown all of South River. Much loved aunt of Kalie (Ben) Miller and Whitney (Shaun Strevez) and newly great aunt of Alton Norman Strevez. She will be deeply missed by her lifelong friend Betty Brydle as well as her aunts, uncles, cousins and friends and staff at Eastholme. Glenda enjoyed her working years as a registered nurse both in the hospital setting and as a private nurse. Glenda loved animals, especially horses and dogs. She spends her spare time playing cards, crossword puzzles and she loved boating. Predeceased by her parents Malcolm and Eva MacIntosh. Visitation at the Raney Funeral Chapel on Saturday February 1, 2020 from 11 a.m. until service time at 12 p.m. If so desired memorial donations to the Humane Society would be acknowledged as expressions of sympathy by the family Arrangements entrusted to Raney Funeral Chapel. Online condolences at www.raneyfuneralchapel.ca
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Jan. 29, 2020
