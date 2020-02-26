|
|
Of Huntsville (and formerly of Burk's Falls); peacefully at Algonquin Grace Hospice in Huntsville on Monday, February 24, 2020 in her 78th year, surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her husband, Robert Tessier, dear mother of Robert (Nancy), Shirley, Kathy (Mark) and Tony. Proud grandmother of Jennifer, Stephanie, Bobby (Jody), Jessica, Heather (Corey), Evan, Kathryn, Zachery, Malik, and Adam. Great-grandmother to Evelyn. Beloved daughter of the late Clarence and Myrtle Quan (Golden). Harriet is survived by sisters Alice Alguire (Keith), Betty Lalonde, Helen St. Martin (Henry), Hilda Horton, Linda Horton, Judy Quan and brother Brian Quan (Easther). Predeceased by sisters Eileen Robins, Jean Brown, Mary Quan and brothers Frank Quan and William Quan. Dear aunt to many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank all of the staff at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital Dialysis Unit, Dr. Greg Stewart, Orillia Soldiers' Memorial Hospital, and special thanks to Dr. Reuven Stott for his support and guidance to Mom and the family. The family will receive visitors at the Billingsley Funeral Home Friday, February 28th from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. with Vigil prayers in the Chapel at 8 p.m. Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at St. Mary's of the Assumption Catholic Church in Huntsville commencing at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 with Fr. Paul Hogan officiating. If desired, memorial donations to the Algonquin Grace Hospice would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Feb. 26, 2020