OF South River Howard passed peacefully surrounded by his loving family while his grandchildren played his favorite Country Music on June 6, 2020, at the Nipissing Serenity Hospice in North Bay. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Elaine Diver and by his children Jane (Bruce)Bolton, Brenda(Rick) Parkes, Susan (Bill) Smith, and Dan (Lorrie) Diver. He will be fondly missed by his nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, his siblings, Ann MacIsaac, Bill (Shirley), Lloyd, and Caron (Clarence). He will be lovingly remembered by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by his infant son Joseph, his parents Charles and Lily, his siblings Kay Barry, Sonny (Edward) ,Veronica Diver, Marg Arnold, Rob Diver, Bernard Diver, and Patrick Diver. A Funeral Mass will be conducted on Saturday September 12th, 2020 at St Joseph's Roman Catholic Church in Powassan at 11 a.m. with interment at Trout Creek Catholic Cemetery. Social distancing and masks are required. If so desired, memorial donations to Nipissing Serenity Hospice or the Lung Association Will be acknowledged as expressions of sympathy. Online condolences may be made at www.raneyfuneralchapel.com