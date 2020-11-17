the family wish to announce the peaceful passing of Isabel Laking on November 10, 2020 at the St. Joseph's General Hospital in Elliot Lake at the age of 98 yrs. Predeceased by her loving husband William "Bill" Laking December 25, 2015 she is survived by her children Myrna Kretzschmar and Ronald Laking. Also survived by 9 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Mom was the youngest of five children and probably because of that, she was fun loving and had an excitement for life. She and Dad had wonderful travel adventures often with friends, of whom they had many. When family and friends gathered at our house it was a lively time! We had lots of good fun with music and dancing and great food. Such wonderful memories. We will miss her, she never lost the ability to have a good giggle, it was so contagious. She was a beautiful woman, inside and out, she loved us and we knew we were loved. She has transitioned into a new life where she is surrounded with love. Her beautiful singing voice will be heard again. Online condolences to the family may be made at www.elliotlakefuneralchapel.com