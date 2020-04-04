|
Peacefully at Muskoka Landing in Huntsville on Thursday April 2, 2020 in her 89th year. Isobel Brimacombe (nee Kemp), beloved wife of the late Rodger Brimacombe. Dear mother of Rob (Donna), Allan (Marilyn), Carol Watson (Steve) and Bevan (Connie). Loving grandmother of Michael (Allison), Heather (Jason), Katey (Darryl), Emily (Chris), Brody, Cindy (Dana), Cody (Kate), Hogan (Priscilla), Alex (Torey) and great grandmother of Hadley, Carter, Lochlan, Claire, Asher, Emmitt, Cedric and Finn. Predeceased by parents Bill and Carrie Kemp, sisters: Shirley Muir (late Mark), Connie Hughes (Lloyd) and brother Neil Kemp (Donna). Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements for the late Mrs. Isobel Brimacombe are being handled privately with the family and have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Apr. 4, 2020