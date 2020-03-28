|
Of Sprucedale, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Joan Whitmell (nee Armstrong), beloved wife of the late Carl Whitmell. Survived by cherished son Michael (Paula). Proud grandmother to Shawna, Joe (Mellissa), Bill (Kelly) and great-grandmother of Evan, Jack and Carl. Predeceased by mother Euphemia Mae Armstrong (nee Wonch), father Thomas Beverly Armstrong, brothers: Tommy, Bill, Clifford and sisters: Linda, Ruby, Hazel, Grace and Ruth. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joan has gone home to be with her Lord. A private family interment will be held at the Sprucedale Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Faith Chapel in Sprucedale would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Mar. 28, 2020