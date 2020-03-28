Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jo-Anne WHITMELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jo-Anne (Joan) WHITMELL


1932 - 03
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jo-Anne (Joan) WHITMELL Obituary
Of Sprucedale, passed peacefully in her sleep on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the age of 88. Joan Whitmell (nee Armstrong), beloved wife of the late Carl Whitmell. Survived by cherished son Michael (Paula). Proud grandmother to Shawna, Joe (Mellissa), Bill (Kelly) and great-grandmother of Evan, Jack and Carl. Predeceased by mother Euphemia Mae Armstrong (nee Wonch), father Thomas Beverly Armstrong, brothers: Tommy, Bill, Clifford and sisters: Linda, Ruby, Hazel, Grace and Ruth. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Joan has gone home to be with her Lord. A private family interment will be held at the Sprucedale Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Faith Chapel in Sprucedale would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Mar. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jo-Anne's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -