1/1
John Eli JULIE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of John Eli Julie at his home in Huntsville on Monday, September 7, 2020. John will be greatly missed by his surviving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mona (nee Whistle), his son John (Janice), daughter Trisha (Rick), and his two grandchildren: Spencer and Esme. He will be missed by his brothers George (Gail) of Pelham and Rick (Brenda) of Toronto, and his sister Jane (Frank) of Penetanguishene. John was always quick with a story, and to share his positive outlook on life. His life was filled by love for his family, hockey, Scouting, farming, business, and life's challenges. John grew up in Niagara Falls on his family farm, with his parents and eight siblings, and later lived in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Sundridge, and Huntsville. John passed away at home after a few months of turbulent heart issues. www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Sep. 14, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved