It is with heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of John Eli Julie at his home in Huntsville on Monday, September 7, 2020. John will be greatly missed by his surviving family. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Mona (nee Whistle), his son John (Janice), daughter Trisha (Rick), and his two grandchildren: Spencer and Esme. He will be missed by his brothers George (Gail) of Pelham and Rick (Brenda) of Toronto, and his sister Jane (Frank) of Penetanguishene. John was always quick with a story, and to share his positive outlook on life. His life was filled by love for his family, hockey, Scouting, farming, business, and life's challenges. John grew up in Niagara Falls on his family farm, with his parents and eight siblings, and later lived in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Sundridge, and Huntsville. John passed away at home after a few months of turbulent heart issues. www.mitchellfuneralhome.ca