Of Kearney Peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family on Friday October 30, 2020 in his 94th year. Ross MacKay, beloved husband of 68 years of Phyllis MacKay (nee Bice). Dear father of Les MacKay (Candy), Debbie Swanston (late Nelson), Lonnie MacKay (Linda), late Daniel MacKay, Donald MacKay (Jennifer) and Lisa MacKay-Cope. Cherished by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of David and predeceased by brothers Rod, Cameron, Murray, Archie and sister Annabel. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A private family service to celebrate the life of the late Ross MacKay will be conducted at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend David Woodall officiating. The service will be streamed through Zoom and the link for the service can be found at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
If desired, memorial donations to Harmony (Kearney) United Church or Hospice Huntsville would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks are mandatory.