1/1
John Francis Ross MACKAY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Of Kearney Peacefully at his home, surrounded by the love of his family on Friday October 30, 2020 in his 94th year. Ross MacKay, beloved husband of 68 years of Phyllis MacKay (nee Bice). Dear father of Les MacKay (Candy), Debbie Swanston (late Nelson), Lonnie MacKay (Linda), late Daniel MacKay, Donald MacKay (Jennifer) and Lisa MacKay-Cope. Cherished by his many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear brother of David and predeceased by brothers Rod, Cameron, Murray, Archie and sister Annabel. Fondly remembered by his nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. A private family service to celebrate the life of the late Ross MacKay will be conducted at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel on Saturday November 7, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. with Reverend David Woodall officiating. The service will be streamed through Zoom and the link for the service can be found at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com If desired, memorial donations to Harmony (Kearney) United Church or Hospice Huntsville would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Please note: as per the directive of the Bereavement Authority of Ontario attendance numbers will be restricted. Please be aware that COVID-19 protocols are in place and masks are mandatory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Nov. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved