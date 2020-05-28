Joseph Edward JENKINS
At peace, Joseph Edward Jenkins passed away May 19, 2020 at his home in North Bay in his 79th year. He was surrounded in love by his girls, sons-in-law and special friend Bernie. Predeceased by his beloved wife, of over fifty years, Helen Marion Jenkins (nee Howard). Loving father of JoAnne Bogart (nee Jenkins), Deborah Ann Jenkins (Dave McCann) and Christine Jennifer Jenkins-Curtis (Steve Curtis). Beloved grandfather of Samantha Jo Bogart, Stephanie Mae Bogart and Joshua Steven Curtis; great-grandfather of Amelia Helen Springett. The honorary grandpa of many four-legged fur kids. Cherished brother of late Mary Schmidt (late John), Sheila Hicks (Peter) and Murray Jenkins. Joe was a powerful role model to his family, a great outdoorsman, carpenter, and gardener. He loved music, dancing, and making people laugh; he was a good friend to many. Joe loved his family, his friends and life. He lived well. A private family interment will take place at the Strong Cemetery in Sundridge, with a public celebration of life being held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to the Diabetes Education Centre in North Bay, Ontario. Otherwise, be kind to each other and the environment. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on May 28, 2020.
