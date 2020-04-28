|
Of Magnetawan Peacefully at Muskoka Landing in Huntsville on Thursday, April 23, 2020. Joyce Raaflaub, beloved wife of Willard, was in her 86th year. Loving mother of Susan Raaflaub, Nancy Woodruff (Bill) and Karen Raaflaub. Proud grandmother of Craig (Jessica), Darryl, Stacey (Abe), Nathan, Wesley (Brittany), Jesse (Megan), Jacob (Madison) and great-grandmother of Lauren, Ethan, Luke, Owen and one more on the way. Joyce is survived by her siblings: Allen (Betty), Marion (late Wilmer) Irene (late Alan), Ted (Chris), Bill (Helen), Bruce and predeceased by Frances (Roy), Marj (late Lawrence) and Jim (Barb). Sister-in-law to Ken (Sharon), Phil (Christine), late Robert "Bud" (Pat) and the late Howard (Marilyn). Joyce will be remembered by a multitude of nieces, nephews and all of her dear family and friends. Joyce was rooted in a strong assurance of Christ's love and mercy. She was a prayer warrior and was often called upon by friends and family for prayer support. Her faith was lived out in her church with teaching Sunday School, Vacation Bible School and serving locally and internationally with the Lutheran Women's Missionary League. In the community she volunteered with the Food Bank, Meals to Wheels and, until her own health deteriorated, had a passion for being a palliative care visitor. Joyce loved music; the harp, fiddle and with her Scottish heritage the bagpipes spoke to her soul. Joyce loved sports! She was known to occasionally give a chop to the shins in broomball, had a wicked fastball pitch, enjoyed league bowling and had several trophies for golfing. She curled competitively and really enjoyed the socialization. She had a deep love for children and would focus on them in a gathering. Joyce had a wonderful laugh and was willing to appear silly to bring joy to a gathering. She loved the outdoors whether scouting out a new berry patch, running from a bear in said patch, landing a prize pickerel or being Willard's camping and hunting buddy. Our waistlines attest to her excellent abilities as a cook and baker. The memory of her love and compassion will live on in the many lives she has touched. Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Mathies, Kate, and all the staff at Muskoka Landing for their amazing care of Joyce. To the staff of home area one: Your love for her was evident in your care. For that we are eternally grateful. Due to Covid-19 restrictions private family services have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. A celebration of Joyce's life will be held at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church, the Alzheimer Society Muskoka, Canadian Lutheran World Relief or Covenant House Toronto would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Apr. 28, 2020