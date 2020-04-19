|
It is with great sadness that the Smith family announce Justin's passing as a result of complications following surgery on Thursday April 16th, 2020 at the North Bay Regional Health Centre at the age of 35. He will be sadly missed by his spouse Jenny Gerow and his best bud Boone. Cherished son of Howard & Sue Smith. Loving brother of Devin (Krista) Smith, and Kaitlin (Chris) & Nephew Nash Neale. Grandson of Merv & Pat Smith and the late Patricia & Allan Foster. Forever remembered by Gordon and Mary Louise Gerow, Christopher (Marina) & Nephew Rowan Gerow. He will also be missed by his Aunts & Uncles, David (Sylvie), Jayne (Doug), Karen (Kirk), Diane (Kevin) and Karen (Marc) and by many cousins. He was a proud IBEW Local 1687 brother. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Apr. 19, 2020