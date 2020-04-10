|
of South River Peacefully with her loving family by her side at Eastholme in Powassan on Monday, April 6, 2020 at the age of 92. Kay Bray (nee Tough), beloved wife of the late Pete Bray. Loving mother of Jane Bray and Peter Bray (Jill). Proud Grandma Kay of Chris Bray (Melissa), Amanda Mohktari (Mohammad) and great-grandma of Parker, Charlie and Harrison. Cherished sister-in-law of Jean Tough, Colleen Anderson (late Herb)and Dean Ward (late Jim). Predeceased by parents Jack and Nettie Tough, brothers: Calvin, George, Wally and sister Margorie. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. A public celebration of Kay's wonderful life will be held as soon as people are able to gather again. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to Chalmers United Church, Alzheimers Society or the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. The Bray family would like to thank the staff of Eastholme for their kindness and compassion over the past 5 years. A special thank you to Margaret Dament who provided personal care with love and affection. We are so grateful for the extraordinary end of life care provided by Eastholme's palliative team. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Apr. 10, 2020