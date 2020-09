An outdoor service and Celebration of Life following all Covid guidelines, will be held on September 19, 2020 to honour the life of Kenneth Borne in the Thomas Anglican Church yard, Ullswater. Located at 1019 Deebank Road. Service will begin at 1 p.m. with Celebration of Life to follow at the same location. Please bring a lawn chair if you have one.



