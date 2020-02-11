|
Peacefully at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital on Friday, February 7, 2020 in her 103rd year. Madeleine Main, beloved wife of James D. Main Loving mother of James (Judy), Robert (Joan Gallagher-Main), Elizabeth (Fred Yagi), Christine (David Skeffington) and Andy (Anna). Proud grandma of Jim, Steven, Catherine, Michael, Betony, Brendan, Jonathan, Robert, Christopher, Alyssa, Michelle, Chris and 13 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister of Monique Tanguay. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Augustine's Roman Catholic Church in South River on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to a celebration of Madeleine's life at Caswell Resort in Sundridge from 12:30 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020. Spring interment at the Strong Cemetery in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to the Festival of the Sound Music Festival in Parry Sound would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Feb. 11, 2020