Marcel BOURRET
It is with heavy hearts that the family of Marcel Bourret must announce his last breath was taken amongst his family all by his side while watching "The Good, The Bad and The Ugly" (for the 100th time) on November 3rd, 2020. Marcel is mourned by his beloved wife, Sharon of 51 years, his son Jean-Paul, daughter Dionne Melanie Bourret and his grandchildren Jesse Bourret-Gheysen, Cadence Watson and Dex and Elle Bourret. A memorial service wlll be held this coming spring. Donations to the National Rifle Association would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be left online at www.denning.ca Arrangements entrusted to DENNING'S OF WATFORD.

Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Nov. 12, 2020.
