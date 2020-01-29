|
|
After a short battle with cancer, Mary passed away in her 65th year at Huntsville District Memorial Hospital on January 23, 2020. Dearly loved sister of Robert Johnston (Wendy) and David Johnston (Mary). Beloved aunt of Matthew (Eileen), Brad (Jill) Laura McNeice (Gary) and Christopher (Missy). Great-aunt of Sommer, Owen, Elle, Jude, and Scotty. Mary was well loved and will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Wyatt and Joan Johnston (nee Orton). Mary lived her whole life in Emsdale. She worked for over 30 years at the Almaguin News and for several years greeting people at Walmart. Mary spent her summers at the cottage on Clear Lake enjoying family and swimming. She was an avid card player, enjoyed senior luncheons, crafting, bowling, volunteering for the Emsdale Fall Fair and being part of the community. Family will receive visitors at the: Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls, Ontario on Monday, February 3, 2020 10:30 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted in the chapel at 2:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to the or a would be appreciated. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Jan. 29, 2020