|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Pamela Florence Christina (Hicks) Goodwin at the North Bay Regional Health Centre, July 1, 1961 to January 26, 2020. Dear Mother of Shane and Nathalie (Metzer) Goodwin and Cody and Katie (Maides) Goodwin. Cherished sister to Tim and Carol (Ausland) Hicks, Patricia Hicks and Steven and Sarah (Millward) Hicks. Proud, loving and devoted grandmother to Nathan Goodwin, Leo Goodwin and Fynn Goodwin. Aunt to Evelyn Hicks and great-aunt to Benjamin Hicks. Pamela is survived by Mother Audrey (Michel) Hicks, predeceased by her Father Floyd Hicks and survived by William Goodwin. She will be missed by Jeff and Caitlin (Crawford) Hicks, Kendra Hicks and Milos Vladisavljevic, Christian Hicks, Kaleb Hicks, Cambrie Hicks, extended family, friends and former colleagues. Pam loved to cross-stitch, crochet, knit, and quilt. With incredible talent and speed, she made many gifts for members of her family and was a dedicated participant in Craft Fairs in Sundridge, On. Pam was an active member of Medical Secretary Committee, and the Strong Agricultural Society and Pioneer House where she greatly contributed to events and projects. She also enjoyed gardening and loved flowers. Pam will be remembered for her energy, kindness, generosity, humour, welcoming spirit, and for the support and encouragement she provided to others. Pam was a blessing to all who knew her.
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Feb. 6, 2020