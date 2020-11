(1945 -2020) Paul passed peacefully on November 2 with family at his side. A man of principle and ethics. Mourned by his sister Anne Weeks, nieces Caitlin and Gwendolyn and nephew Stuart, missed by all those whose lives Paul touched. Cremation has taken place and a private interment will be held. In memory of Paul, his family welcomes donations to the Huntsville Hospital or Humane Society. (1945 -2020) muskokacremation.ca



