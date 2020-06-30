Peacefully at Muskoka Landing on Friday June 26, 2020 in her 97th year. Pearl Harkness was the beloved wife of over 56 years to the late David Lloyd George Harkness "Buss" (1999). Dear Mother of Harley (Suzanne), Rebecca Garry (the late Michael 2008). Predeceased by her loving daughter Belva Taylor (2018) (Larry), and son David (2011) and son in law Bryan (2019). Cherished Grandmother of Angela Harkness, Robin Taylor, Tony Taylor, Kevin Harkness (Lisa), Chris Garry (Billie), Jill Garry, Michelle Garry (Shayne Bylow). Proud Great-Grandmother of seven great-grandchildren. Survived by her dear sister Gladys Armishaw and fondly remembered by all of her family and friends. Pearl was born in Burks Falls and lived in Orillia, Huntsville and for a period of time in Halifax while Buss was stationed in the Maritimes during WWII. She was fiercely loyal to her family and supported each of them in their lives and interests. She spent the last few years of her life at Muskoka Landing where she received kind and compassionate care from the staff for which the family is truly grateful. We are thankful to God for the blessing of Pearl in our lives. A graveside service to celebrate Pearl's life will be held at the Burk's Falls Cemetery on Thursday, July 2, 2020. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to Muskoka Landing in Huntsville would be sincerely appreciated by the family.



