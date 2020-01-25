|
Pierce Richmond Jorritsma was the beloved son of Barb and Gregg Jorritsma and loving brother to Tristan Jorritsma all of Burlington. Pierce was named after his grandfather's William Richmond (pre-deceased 2001) of St. Catharines and Pier Jorritsma (pre-deceased 2015), and loved by his grandmothers Jeanne Jorritsma of Burks Falls, Ontario and Barb Cooper (pre-deceased 2001) of Listowel. Loved by extended family and friends from coast to coast and overseas We're sad to announce that Pierce passed away at home on January 17th, 2020. Anyone who knew Pierce knew how determined he could be. Despite struggles with ASD, learning disabilities, mental illness and a collapsed lung in 2015 that hospitalized him costing him a year of school, he graduated from the Ontario College of Art and Design University (OCADU) with a Bachelors of Graphic Design last year. He never let anything or anyone hold him back. Pierce was meticulous in everything, whether it was the layout of his desk, or the collection and care of his prized collection of Nike sneakers. In fact, it was his passion for sneakers that led him to design, entering school with a goal to design great sneakers. As a design graduate, he had strong opinions about the merits of North American design versus European design, admiring the simplicity, efficiency and functionality of European designers. And he wasn't shy about sharing those opinions. Helvetica, anyone? Pierce was all-in on his passions — music, craft beer, wine, cigars, his dutch heritage, and most recently his newly discovered indigenous heritage. He was endlessly intellectually curious. He frequently wrote essays and think pieces that his professors and teachers described as making them feel stupid. We fondly remember Pierce from his cerebral rants on various intellectual topics that went over our heads or simply his loud "Goofy" laugh. Pierce was on a quest to understand where he "fit" in the world. He was a slave to fashion — his own fashion — creating new looks for himself and wearing them without an ounce of self-consciousness. A self-described designer, hooligan, and introvert, he was an empathetic, sensitive and stubborn perfectionist who was concerned about the world, and the impact that today's corporatism and politics have on youth, his peers and himself. His younger brother Tristan looked up to him as a role model and inspiration. People said that "he always put others first". That was Pierce — a unique human being who touched everyone he met. We'll miss him terribly. In lieu of flowers please send dedicated donations to: The Learning Disabilities Association of Halton-Hamilton or The Aspergers Society of Ontario #BellLetsTalk Let's keep the conversation going on January 29th! www.smithsfh.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Jan. 25, 2020