Reginald ELLIOTT

Reg Elliott of Williams Lake, British Columbia (formerly of South River) passed away peacefully with his wife and some close family by his side at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops British Columbia on July 29, 2020. Reg was raised in Restoule, Ontario. son of Carl & Gladys Elliott (nee King). Brother of Ken (Susan), Glen (Glenda) and Ronnie. Reg leaves behind his wife Kellie. His children Tina, April (Jason), Blain and Carrie (Gord) & stepchildren Sonya, Lance & Travis. Grandchildren Caitlynn (Josh), Tabetha, Tyson, Taylor, Abby, Richard, Brandon, Haden, Nathan, Johnny, Christopher and great grandchildren Walter and Madison. Predeceased by his father Carl, sister Sharon, granddaughter Mackenzie. Reg was a skilled builder and a carpenter by trade. He was likeable, compassionate and determined with a natural ability to strike up conversations wherever he went. Those who knew him would attest to the fact that he accepted others for who they were, put family and friends first and never backed down. Reg was especially proud of each of his four children and his grandkids. He thoroughly enjoyed genealogy research and a good hockey game/boxing match (and comparing notes on these events with his son, Blain). Some of his hobbies included playing guitar, fishing & hunting. Reg will be remembered for his advice and opinions - that were always forthcoming, whether or not you wanted to hear it. What he said was always said with the best intentions. He will also be remembered for the good times he shared with friends/loved ones in Ontario, at the 150 or in or around British Columbia. As per Reg's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of Reg's life will take place at a later date. To honour Reg's memory be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person.



