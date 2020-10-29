Peacefully at his home on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Robert Burke Sr., husband of Edith, was in his 84th year. Dear father of Robert Burke Jr. (Teya) and step-father of Cathy Orazek (Ken) and Donald Whitney (Patti). Proud grandfather of Virgilia, Jarrett, Ryan, Amory and Chase, Nakisha, James and Donnie. Great grandfather to 12 great grandchildren. Robert is survived by his siblings Chub and Lorene. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. If desired, memorial donations to the Lung Association or the H.White Memorial Legion Branch 276 would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com