Peacefully on January 5, 2020, aged 87. Robert (Bob, Bud) is survived by his loving wife of 65 years Patricia (Daley) Raaflaub. He was a devoted father to children Brian (Catherine), Louise (John) Gondosch, and Lisa (Bruce) Sloat and was predeceased by his son Wayne Raaflaub. He was loving grandfather to Hannah, Emma, Madeline Raaflaub, Jonathon and Jeffery Gondosch, Michael (Amy) and Thomas Sloat and Chloe and Rachael Raaflaub. Bud was a loyal brother to Willard (Joyce), Ken (Sharon), Phil (Christine)Raaflaub and Howard (deceased) and sister-in-law Marilyn Raaflaub. He was a favorite uncle to dozens of Daley and Raaflaub nieces and nephews and a loyal friend to so many. Bob graduated from the Ontario Agricultural College, University of Guelph in 1953 and had a successful career in the farming industry, managing Norfolk Coop branches for over 40 years. Bob was very devoted and actively engaged with the life of his church, St. Peter's Lutheran in Simcoe serving in various positions for over 65 years. He was very active with the Waterford Lion's Club for almost 50 years of service receiving numerous awards for service. He continued his service to community in retirement by driving many local residents for dialysis and cancer treatment, delivering meals on wheels, completing countless income tax returns for seniors and shoveling snow for his neighbors! Born in Magnetawan, Ontario, Bob and his family returned often to enjoy hunting and fishing with his brothers and tubing with his grandchildren and hosting many family reunions. He was quiet, kind and will be remembered fondly for his love of family, faith and community. The family wishes to thank the doctors and staff at Brantford Cancer Clinic, North Bay and Sudbury Cancer teams and the ICU team at NGH. The visitation will be held at THOMPSON-MOTT FUNERAL HOME, 62 Main St N, Waterford on Thursday, January 9th 6:00-8:00 p.m. The funeral will be held at St. Peter's Lutheran Church 155 Colborne St N, Simcoe on Friday, January 10th at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family would like to suggest a gift to St. Peter's Lutheran Church Simcoe or a . Interment will take place at a later time. www.thompsonmottfuneralhome.com