Bob passed away peacefully at St. Catharines General Hospital on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at the age of 74. He will be sadly missed by his four children Teri-Lynn (Greg) Meeks, Bob Jr., Kaleb and Jay; four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; his sister Edna (Charlie) Coles and brothers Tom (Karen) and Jim (Jane). During his early years Bob was a farmer in Loring, ON where he ran his own plumbing company for many years. Bob built and renovated several houses. We called him Mr. Fix-it. Later in his career he worked as an accomplished union steamfitter on projects such as Princess Margaret and Sick Kids Hospitals in Toronto, and many other industrial buildings. He had a knack for cultivating and growing African violets. Cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to Huntington Society of Canada or Hospice Quinte. Arrangements entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, St. Catharines. Online condolences at www.butlerniagara.ca
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Jan. 30, 2020