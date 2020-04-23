|
|
MRS. RUTH EDITH DETTA of South River Peacefully at Hyland Crest in Minden on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 in her 95th year. Ruth Detta (nee Minor), beloved wife of the late Milt Detta. Dear mother of Jim (Iris), Sharon Martin (Russ), Steve (Ann) and Bob (Barb). Loving grandmother of Derek (Lisa), Michelle, Vickie (Adam), Cathy (Shawn), Richard (Dawn), Calli and great-grandmother of Jake, Cosimo, Francesca, Jimmy and Hazel. Cherished sister of Erna Parkes, Hilma Harkness, Karen Mumford, Norman Minor and predeceased by brothers Harvey and David Minor. Fondly remembered by her nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A private family service will be held at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge with Pastor Christian Schweter officiating. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Magnetawan or the would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Apr. 23, 2020