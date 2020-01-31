|
|
Peacefully at his home on Tuesday, January 28, 2020. Sean McInnes, beloved spouse of Gloria Clark and predeceased by his wife Norma McInnes (nee McIntosh). Loving father of Becky Hellam (Dean), Brandi Morrison (Brian) and Jessica Boyes (Ted). Especially proud grandfather of Alex, Tom, Michael, Konnor and Lincoln. Sean is survived by his sister Shannon, predeceased by sisters Erin and Catherine "Perky", his parents Joseph "Pam" and Faye McInnes, and will be fondly remembered by all of his family and friends. The family will receive visitors at the Kearney Community Centre, 8 Main Street in Kearney on Saturday, February 15, 2020 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. A service to celebrate Sean's life will follow commencing at 1:00 p.m. If desired, memorial donations to Hospice Huntsville would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Opatovsky Funeral Home-Dempster Chapel, 210 Ontario Street in Burk's Falls. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Jan. 31, 2020