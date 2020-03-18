|
Of Sundridge. Peacefully at his home in Sundridge on Thursday March 12, 2020 in his 98th year. Marshall Hall, beloved husband of 67 years of the late Mary Hall (nee Bywaters). Cherished brother of late Nick, late Reg, Blanche, Thelma, Ted, late Jean, Florence, late Vernon, late Edgar, late Joan and late Alan. Fondly remembered by his many nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Marsh was the last surviving WWII Veteran in the area. He was an active member of the Sundridge Legion, the Strong Masonic Lodge and a very important community member who was involved in all facets of the Sundridge and greater Almaguin community. Family will receive visitors at the Opatovsky Funeral Home - Moore Chapel, 9 Paget Street in Sundridge on Saturday, May 2, 2020 from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. A service to celebrate the life of the late Marshall Hall will be conducted at Grace Anglican Church on Ottawa Avenue in South River on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Reverend Catherine Murkin officiating. Interment at the Strong Cemetery in Sundridge. If desired, memorial donations to the Sundridge Royal Canadian Legion Branch #467 or the Strong Masonic Lodge would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at www.opatovskyfuneralhome.com
Published in North Bay Nipissing News on Mar. 18, 2020